ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP)Maria Sakkari will face Anett Kontaveit in the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy after the top-seeded players came through the semifinals on Saturday.

Sakkari defeated Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-4 in a match that lasted just over three hours, while the second-seeded Kontaveit had a somewhat easier path to the final by beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-4.

Sakkari fought back from a break down in the third set to move into her fourth career final.

Kontaveit stretched her run of indoor wins to 19 straight matches, which includes titles at Ostrava, Moscow and Cluj-Napoca at the end of last season.

Sakkari and Kontaveit have met 12 times and split the wins evenly. Kontaveit won three of their five meetings last year.

—

