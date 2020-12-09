Tennis line judge Rocher banned for betting on matches

LONDON (AP)Tennis line judge David Rocher was banned for 18 months on Wednesday, with four months suspended, for betting on matches.

The Tennis Integrity United said the Frenchman was sanctioned for placing 11 bets from January to October 2019 and for also not cooperating with the body’s gambling investigation.

Rocher admitted to making the bets but contested the non-cooperation charge, the TIU said.

The ban runs from Dec. 6, 2020, to February 6, 2022.

Rocher was also fined $5,000, with $4,000 of that suspended.

KFXK Fox 51