KITZBUHEL, Austria (AP)Yannick Hanfmann stunned former world No. 3 Dominic Thiem 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to reach the semifinals at the Generali Open on Thursday.

Thiem was trailing 5-4 in the third set when play was suspended because of rain, and the 2020 U.S. Open champion failed to hold his serve when play resumed.

The 28-year-old Thiem returned in March from a long-term wrist injury and has reached at least the quarterfinals in his last three tournaments.

It’s only the fourth ATP semifinal for the 140th-ranked Hanfmann. The 30-year-old German will next play either Dusan Lajovic or Filip Misolic whose quarterfinal match has been suspended.

Third-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut came from a set down beat Jiri Lehecka 4-6, 7-5, 7-5. He will next play countryman and fifth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas who eliminated another Spaniard, seventh-seeded Pedro Martinez, 6-4, 6-2.

