WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP)Lew Sherr has been selected as the chief executive officer and executive director of the USTA.

The national governing body for tennis in the United States announced the hiring Tuesday, saying Sherr will start his new role on May 2. He has been with the association for 13 years, the past decade as its chief revenue officer.

Sherr will work with the USTA board to set the strategy for tennis’ growth in the U.S., and to make sure the sport continues its trend toward an increasingly diverse player and fan base.

Sherr has helped drive all revenue streams for the USTA to record levels, including overall sponsorship, broadcast revenue, and attendance and ticketing revenue.

”Lew is the right person to lead the USTA and the sport of tennis,” board chairman and president Mike McNulty said. ”He is an empathetic leader who has proven he can build, develop, and motivate teams, and can design and implement successful strategies for growth. Equally important, he has demonstrated a keen ability to build relationships that foster trust and energize cultures.”

Prior to the USTA, Sherr worked for Madison Square Garden, Time Warner Global Marketing and Clear Channel Advantage. He began his professional career with a seven-year stint at Wilson Sporting Goods Company.

