Van de Zandschulp stuns Rublev in St. Petersburg quarters

Tennis
Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP)Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp upset defending champion Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on the St. Petersburg Open on Friday.

Van de Zandschulp, ranked 69th, beat the top-seeded Rublev in 1 hour, 33 minutes for his 16th win from his past 19 matches at all levels.

The 26-year-old Van de Zandschulp, who reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals last month, will play Marin Cilic in the semifinals. Cilic, who won the tournament in 2011, defeated third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

American Taylor Fritz will play Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in the other semifinal at the hard-court tournament.

Fritz, who celebrated his 24th birthday by beating compatriot Tommy Paul on Thursday, defeated John Millman 6-4, 6-2, and Struff upset second-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 6-3.

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51