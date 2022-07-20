PALERMO, Sicily (AP)Another seeded player withdrew from the Palermo Ladies Open on Wednesday when Zhang Shuai pulled out with an unspecified ”physical problem.”

The third-seeded Zhang was scheduled to play Jasmine Paolini and the Italian was given a walkover into the quarterfinals where she will face either eighth-seeded Nuria Parrizas Diaz or Julia Grabher.

Top-seeded Martina Trevisan withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday because of a back injury.

In one of the matches that did go ahead Wednesday, fourth-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Leolia Jeanjean.

The Spanish player will play seventh-seeded Anna Bondar, who beat fellow Hungarian Panna Udvardy 6-2, 6-4.

Sixth-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania also advanced, recovering from an early scare to beat Oceane Dodin 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Begu will face either second-seeded Yulia Putintseva or Diane Parry.

