Ter Stegen, Ginter back in Germany squad for WCup qualifiers

BERLIN (AP)Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter have returned to the Germany squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Germany coach Hansi Flick included the duo Friday when he named his second squad for the games against Romania on Oct. 8 and North Macedonia in Skopje three days later.

Ter Stegen hasn’t played for Germany since March 31 after opting to undergo knee surgery, while Ginter missed the last round of international games with COVID-19.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, Atalanta defender Robin Gosens and Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan are all out injured.

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp had to make way for ter Stegen.

Germany won its first three games with Flick in charge – over Liechtenstein, Armenia and Iceland in September – to take the top spot in Group J.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain), Lukas Klostermann (Leipzig), David Raum (Hoffenheim), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Nico Schlotterbeck (Freiburg), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Monchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Monchengladbach), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Karim Adeyemi (Salzburg), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Timo Werner (Chelsea)

