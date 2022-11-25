NASSAU, Bahamas (AP)Tylor Perry scored a career-high 35 points, making all seven of his 3-point attempts, and North Texas beat San Jose State 69-54 on Friday in the first round of the Baha Mar Nassau Championship.

Perry was 9-of-12 shooting overall and made 10 of 11 free throws. Kai Huntsberry added 16 points.

The Mean Green (4-1) made 13 of 20 3-point shots while the Spartans (4-2) were 11 of 23 from deep.

Trey Anderson made all four of his 3-point tries and finished with 16 points to lead San Jose State.

