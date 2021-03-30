Texans sign four free agents led by RB Phillip Lindsay

HOUSTON (AP)Running back Phillip Lindsay was one of four free agents signed by the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

The addition of Lindsay gives the Texans another option in the backfield as they try to rebound from a season where their running game was among the worst in the NFL behind a poor season by David Johnson.

Johnson remains on the team and Houston also signed 2009 Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram in an attempt to bolster a running game that averaged just 91.6 yards a game last season.

Lindsay, who was born in Denver and went to college at Colorado, has spent his three-year career with the Broncos. He ran for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, but he managed just 508 yards rushing last season when he was limited to 11 games because of injuries.

Lindsay is also a receiving threat and has 77 receptions for 465 yards in his career.

Houston also signed punter Cameron Johnston, receiver Alex Erickson and defensive back Desmond King II. Johnston has spent his three-year career with the Eagles where he appeared in each game in that span.

Erickson comes to Houston after spending the first five years of his career with the Bengals. He has 1,086 career yards receiving, highlighted by a career-high 529 yards receiving in 2019. He also returned both kickoffs and punts in Cincinnati and led the league with 810 kick return yards as a rookie in 2016.

King was drafted by the Chargers in the fifth round in 2017 and stayed with them until he was traded to the Titans in November. He’s appeared in 62 games with 28 starts in his four-year career and has 244 tackles and four interceptions.

