COMMERCE. Texas (AP)Terrion Murdix scored 27 points, Isaac Mushila had a double-double to lead Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 93-88 victory over Texas A&M Commerce on Wednesday night.

Murdix made 9 of 15 shots from the floor and all nine of his free throws, adding eight assists and six rebounds for the Islanders (21-10, 14-4 Southland Conference). Mushila finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds. Ross Williams had 15 points off the bench and Trevian Tennyson scored 13 but made just 1 of 9 from 3-point range.

Reserve C.J. Roberts scored 24 points to lead the Lions (13-19, 9-9). Freshman Jerome Brewer Jr. added 16 points, while Demarcus Demonia scored 14. JJ Romer Rosario pitched in with 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi finished the regular season in first place and will be the top seed in the conference tournament.

Texas A&M-Commerce hosts McNeese on Sunday to close out the regular season.

