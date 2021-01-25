Texas A&M hosts LSU looking to change course

LSU and Texas A&M both badly need a win as the first half of the Southeastern Conference schedule comes to an end.

The Tigers (10-4, 5-3 SEC) started 5-1 in league play, but have lost two consecutive games by double figures. The Aggies (7-6, 2-5) have dropped four of their last five entering Tuesday night’s meeting in College Station, Texas.

LSU got off to poor starts in its last two games, falling behind Kentucky by as many as 16 points on its way to a 49-36 halftime deficit Saturday, four days after falling behind Alabama by 60-32 at halftime.

“We’re coming out slow,” said Trendon Watford, who had 26 points and 10 rebounds against Kentucky.

LSU had success scoring from the paint to start the second half and twice got within five points of Kentucky, but couldn’t complete the comeback in an 82-69 loss. Against Alabama, the Gators fell behind 27-6 at the start as the Tide cruised to a 105-75 win.

“We’ve got to get off to a better start so we can’t keep digging these holes and trying to climb out of these holes,” Tigers coach Will Wade said. “We’re built more toward offense than defense, so our offense has got to keep us in there when our defense is finding its sea legs.”

The Aggies got off to a slow start in SEC play when they lost at LSU 77-54 last month and haven’t been able to get on track. They lost at Ole Miss 61-50 on Saturday after committing 18 turnovers. That loss followed a setback to Missouri when the Aggies had 17 turnovers.

“We can’t turn the ball over at the rate that we are turning the ball over,” A&M coach Buzz Williams said. “When we suffer a wound, we bleed out. We don’t have anybody that can wrap us up real quick in a Band-aid and gauze and just keep fighting. We just bleed out and it gets worse and worse. At the end of the day that’s my fault.”

Ole Miss made 18 of 29 free throws and A&M made five of eight.

“We’re making the same mistakes over and over again and not seeing progression,” said Emanuel Miller, who had 18 points and 11 rebounds against Ole Miss. “At some point we have to flip on the switch and start getting better. We’ve got to do something now. If we keep making these same mistakes it’s going to be a wasted year.”

