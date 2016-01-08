Texas College edges LSU-Shreveport 64-63

The Texas College Steers squeezed out a 64-63 victory over LSU-Shreveport at home Thursday. With the win, TC stays unbeaten in Red River Athletic Conference play at 3-0 and improves to 7-5 overall.
Watch the video to see the highlights.
by: Mike AlzamoraPosted: / Updated:
The Texas College Steers squeezed out a 64-63 victory over LSU-Shreveport at home Thursday. With the win, TC stays unbeaten in Red River Athletic Conference play at 3-0 and improves to 7-5 overall.
Watch the video to see the highlights.