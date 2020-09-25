Texas High roars past Tyler Lions, 41-21

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Not the way the Tyler Lions would’ve liked to open the 2020 season.

In their first game since their school was renamed to Tyler High School, CUJO got off to a slow start against a talented and experienced Texas High squad.

But the Lions pulled within a touchdown of the Tigers at halftime at 13-7. However, the visitors from Texarkana quickly extended their cushion in the second half and came away with a 41-21 victory.

The Lions were led offensively by sophomore receiver Makavion Potts. He caught nine passes for 156 yards, a touchdown.

Senior quarterback Ken’Yontae Pinkard threw for 231 yards on 17 of 31 passing and two touchdowns. He added another score on the ground.

Texas High defeated Tyler for the first time since 2008, snapping a six-game skid to the Lions.

All of Tyler High and Tyler Legacy’s home football games will be televised on our sister station KTPN “The Z,” and will also be streamed LIVE on KETK.com, FOX51.com, and the free KETK mobile app.

The Z (KTPN) can be seen on channel 51.2 with an over the air digital antenna or Suddenlink cable channel 9 in Tyler as well as on many other cable systems throughout East Texas.

2020 Broadcast schedule:

9/24 (Thursday): Lions v. Texas High (Texarkana) – 6:30 p.m.

9/25: Raiders v. Lufkin (LIVESTREAM ONLY ON KETK.COM) – 7:00 p.m.

10/02: Raiders v. Lions (Rose City Rivalry) – 7:00 p.m.

10/9: NO HOME GAME

10/16: NO HOME GAME

10/23: NO HOME GAME

10/30: Raiders v Dallas Skyline – 7:00 p.m.

11/6: Lions v West Mesquite – 7:00 p.m.

11/13: Raiders v Mesquite Horn – 7:00 p.m.

11/20: Lions v Highland Park – 7:00 p.m.

11/27: Raiders v Rockwall-Heath – 7:00 p.m.

12/4: Lions v Longview Lobos – 7:00 p.m.

*Times are when the broadcast starts 30 minutes before kickoff.