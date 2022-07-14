Arlington, Texas (KETK)- Former Arp Tiger, Demarvion Overshown has become a leader on the Texas Longhorns defense.

The East Texan got to represent the horns on day two of Big 12 media days, and we show how he brought a piece of the Pineywoods, to the metroplex.

Texas Longhorns linebacker Demarvion Overshown wears the passion for his hometown of Arp on his sleeve, and at Big 12 media days, he wore it on his head.

“You know the cowboy hat was just a little taste of East Texas I tell them this is an everyday thing back where I’m from so this isn’t nothing special to me, but a lot of people looking at me like, ‘you really got cowboy boots on out here in Dallas,’ but you know it’s an everyday thing back home just showing where I’m from,” tells Overshown.

On the field, he is embracing his role as a leader and had the most tackles at Texas in 2021.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian can’t wait to see what he brings to Austin in 2022.

“The cool thing for Demarvion is he has finally had a healthy offseason and you can feel his leadership, his energy his passion for the game,” explains Sarkisian.

“A lot of people are looking at me as the go-to guy when something is going on, they are coming to me as that fifth-year linebacker leader on the defense,” adds Overshown.

He bleeds burnt orange for the University of Texas, but he’s never forgotten his deep roots in the Pineywoods.

“903 all day. Everything I do is to show love back home to the community they do so much for me so it’s my due diligence to make sure I’m doing right by them and doing whatever I have to do to make East Texas proud,” said Overshown.

Now Overshown, and the Longhorns will look to rebound from a 5-7 season, and answer the question, will Texas finally be back?