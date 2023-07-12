Arlington, Texas (KETK)-The Texas Longhorns have not won a football conference title since 2009, and as they prepare for their Big 12 swan song, they enter the season as favorites to return to AT&T Stadium for the championship game.

“Just think that we’re connected on a level that is impressive to me, probably a little bit even beyond what I thought they could be at this point,” said Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. “These guys have been driven, they’re focused, they feel like they’re on a mission to go do this.”

“We always know we have a target on our back and at the same time, there’s a target on every team’s back that we play,” said quarterback Quinn Ewers. “We’re always going after them, that’s how football is played. We’re going against each other, it’s competitive, it’s a violent sport. We love it. We embrace it.”

Most of this Texas roster returns, including their highly talented quarterback Quinn Ewers, who is looking to prove why he was one of the top prospects coming out of South Lake Carroll, and rebounding after struggling down the stretch for the Horns in 2022.

“He didn’t waver, he stood tall, he answered every question, he stood right in there, and he continued to work. He kept working at it and kept working at it, and I think we’re seeing a different version of Quinn today than we saw a year ago at this time,” said Sarkisian.

“Our goal is to come out of the conference as champions but at the same time, I can’t predict the future,” said Ewers. “But I’ll tell you, we’ve been working really hard, and we’ve changed a lot within the program, and I couldn’t be more excited for the future of this team this year.

The Horns will be heading to the SEC after the season, alongside their rivals from Oklahoma.

But in 2023, the pressure will be on to win this conference title, but pressure comes with playing for the University of Texas.