Texas, Oklahoma submit request to join powerhouse SEC in 2025

TYLER, Texas (KETK/AP) – Texas and Oklahoma submitted an official request Tuesday to join the Southeastern Conference, with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey saying the league would consider it in the “near future.”

A day after the Big 12 schools notified the league that they would not be extending an agreement that binds conference members to 2025, the schools publicly stated for the first time they want to join the powerhouse SEC.

Oklahoma and Texas sent a joint letter to Sankey with requesting “invitations for membership to the Southeastern Conference starting on July 1, 2025.”

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick announced on Monday that he wants a Senate select committee to study the economic impacts other colleges in the state will face from the potential departure of UT from the Big 12.

The panel, led by Republican State Sen. Jane Nelson (Flower Mound), will hold a hearing on August 2. It will be called the Select Committee on the Future of College Sports in Texas.

