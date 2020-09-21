Texas Online Overtime | Season 2 – Week 4

AMARILLO, Texas (Nexstar) — A top-five team in 4A, the Dumas Demons welcome in Levelland to Demon Stadium for week four of the non-district schedule. Can the Lobos pull off the upset?

The Wall Hawks are hosting a fantastic matchup against the mason punchers.

Texas Online Overtime takes you across the State of Texas, looking at top teams from each region in Nexstar Media Group’s broadcasting area. The digital-only program utilizes the resources of sports teams in Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, Brownsville, El Paso, Lubbock, Midland, San Angelo, Texarkana, Tyler, Waco, and Wichita Falls.