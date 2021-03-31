Texas Open Preview

Site: San Antonio.

Course: TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks). Yardage: 7,494. Par: 72.

Prize money: $7.7 million. Winner’s share: $1.386 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-2:30 p.m. Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion (2019): Corey Conners.

FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau.

Last week: Billy Horschel won the Dell Technologies Match Play and Joel Dahmen won the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

Notes: Dustin Johnson was a late entry and then an early withdrawal. That leaves Tony Finau at No. 13 as the top-ranked player in the field. Two others from the top 25 in the world are Scottie Scheffler and Hideki Matsuyama. … The winner of the Texas Open gets into the Masters if he is not already eligible. Among those still not eligible for Augusta National are Rickie Fowler, Brandt Snedeker and Nick Taylor. … Corey Conners won two years ago. The Texas Open was the fourth event canceled last year when the tour shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. … Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson are among 21 players in the field who are playing next week at Augusta National. … Gary Woodland returns after having to miss the Dell Match Play because of a positive test for the coronavirus. … Austin Eckroat from Oklahoma State is playing on a sponsor exemption. He tied for 12th in the Mayakoba Classic last fall. … Conners in 2019 went from being a Monday qualifier to winning the tournament and getting into the Masters. … Joel Dahmen won in the Dominican Republic but is not in the Masters because it was opposite a World Golf Championship. Dahmen is in the field at the Texas Open.

Next week: Masters.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/