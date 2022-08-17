ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – In a press release Wednesday, The Texas Rangers announce Jon Daniels has been relieved of his duties as President of Baseball Operations, effective immediately.

Executive Vice President and General Manger Chris Young will assume oversite of all aspects of the Rangers’ baseball operations department. Young was hired in December 2020 to work with Daniels and has been involved in all areas of the department.

“Jon’s accomplishments in his 17 years running our baseball operations department have been numerous. He and his staff put together the best teams in this franchise’s history that resulted in five playoff appearances and two American League pennants between 2010 and 2016. His impact on the growth of our player development, scouting, and analytics groups has been immense. Jon has always had the best interest of the Rangers organization in mind on and off the field and in the community. But Bottom line is we have not had a winning record since 2016 and for much of that time, have not been competitive in A.L. West Division” Ray Davis – Rangers Managing Partner and Majority Owner

Davis describes Chris Young as one of the top young baseball executives in the business and in his 21 months on the job has brought welcome energy and new ideas to the organization.

Daniels joined the Texas baseball operations department in 2002 and was appointed as rangers eight General Manager on Oct. 4, 2005. He was promoted to President of Baseball Operations in March 2013.