Texas Rio Grande Valley tops Texas A&M-International 89-51

DENVER (AP) — Chris Paul hit a clutch jumper with 7.3 seconds remaining after a successful coach's challenge on the other end and the Phoenix Suns moved to 5-1 for the first time since 2009-10 by holding off the scuffling Denver Nuggets 106-103 on Friday night.

With Phoenix leading 102-100 with around 30 seconds remaining, Mikal Bridges was called for a foul that would've sent Gary Harris to the line. But Suns coach Monty Williams successfully challenged the play, with replays showing Bridges slid underneath Harris with no contact.