SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP)Nighael Ceaser had 23 points in Texas State’s 70-67 win against Georgia Southern on Thursday night.

A pair of Tyren Moore free throws pulled Georgia Southern within 69-67 with 11 seconds left, but he then missed a 3-pointer to end it.

Ceaser shot 10 of 14 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line for the Bobcats (11-11, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference). Davion Coleman added 16 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Jordan Mason went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Eagles (12-10, 5-4) were led in scoring by Moore, who finished with 19 points and three steals. Andrei Savrasov added 17 points for Georgia Southern. Jalen Finch also put up 11 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Texas State visits Southern Miss while Georgia Southern visits Louisiana.

