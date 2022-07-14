ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Former West Rusk Raider Tyree Wilson has reinvented himself at Texas Tech, and he’s expected to continue his football career, once his time is finished in Lubbock.

You can’t miss Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson when he walks into a room, and he is living proof to never judge a high school program based on its size, and he credits West Rusk for preparing him for this moment.

“It just shows the other people behind us that it’s possible to play on any stage and really shine coming from a small town,” says Tyree Wilson.

Wilson will be playing for new Texas Tech Head coach Joey McGuire, who says the sky is the limit for the East Texan in college football, and beyond.

“The year that he has, if he can duplicate and add to it, then he is a mid-round first-round draft pick and so I think the in DeRuyter’s defense, you’re going to see him really shine,” tells Head Coach Joey McGuire.

“He is an absolute dog, just loves the game of football he’s a football player, he goes out there every single day puts in the work and stuff like that, he’s a monster off the edge he’s going to be in the stand up this year so so I pray for any tackle that has to mess with him,” adds Defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.

“The past season was just a start, I feel like this season has a lot more in store and I can show you better than I can tell you,” smiles Wilson.

Wilson will be looking to impose his will on Big 12 offenses once again this season, and will also prepare to join the ever-growing fraternity of East Texans in the NFL.