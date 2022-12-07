LUBBOCK, Texas (AP)Pop Isaacs scored 24 points, shooting 5 for 6 from 3-point range, and Kevin Obanor scored 20 and Texas Tech managed to overcome Nicholls late for a 78-71 win on Wednesday night.

Caleb Huffman’s layup with 8:47 left gave the Colonels a 60-48 lead. But the Red Raiders outscored Nicholls 22-9 over the next seven minutes and took a 70-69 lead with 1:51 left on Obanor’s layup. Texas Tech made all eight of its final foul shots to seal it.

Huffman scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half for Nicholls (3-5) which led 35-28 at halftime. Huffman went on his own 7-1 run in a little more than a minute in the first half turning a 17-14 deficit into a 21-18 lead and the Colonels led for most of the remainder until late.

The Red Raiders started the second half with a 10-5 spurt in the first three minutes and drew within 40-38 on a four-point play by Pop Isaacs.

Micah Thomas scored 11 points for Texas Tech (6-2). Daniel Batcho added 14 points and reserve Lamar Washington 12, making 12 for 17 from the free throw line.

The Red Raiders moved their overall home winning streak to 26 games, which includes five this year, 18 last season and the final three of 2020-21 season.

Latrell Jones scored 20 points for Nicholls and Thomas 11.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25