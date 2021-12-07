No. 6 Villanova beats Syracuse behind Moore’s 18 points

NEW YORK (AP)Justin Moore scored 18 points, Collin Gillespie had 14 and No. 6 Villanova beat Syracuse 67-53 in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night.

Jermaine Samuels added 13 for the Wildcats (7-2) in their 22nd win at Madison Square Garden since 2014.

Gillespie made the play of the game when he picked off a late Syracuse pass and hit a bounce pass to a streaking Samuels for the one-handed jam down the lane and a 10-point lead that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Jimmy Boeheim led the Orange (5-4) with 21 points and Joe Girard III had 11.

TEXAS TECH 57, NO. 13 TENNESSEE 52

NEW YORK (AP) – Terrence Shannon, Jr. had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Texas Tech continued its run of Jimmy V Classic upsets in an offensively anemic overtime win over Tennessee.

Texas Tech (7-1) might want to petition to play in the Jimmy V Classic every season. The unranked Red Raiders knocked off No. 1 Louisville in 2019.

Tuesday’s game was classic in title only. Want offense? You wouldn’t find it at Madison Square Garden, where the Vols (6-2) missed a whopping 34 of 40 3-pointers overall and shot only 27% overall in regulation from the floor.

John Fulkerson led the Vols with 10 points, followed by three players with nine points.

NO. 8 KANSAS 78, UTEP 52

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Ochai Agbaji scored 23 points, Christian Braun added 20 and Kansas tuned up for this weekend’s return of the Border War by blowing out UTEP.

David McCormack and Mitch Lightfoot added eight points apiece for the Jayhawks (7-1), who led by 21 at halftime and weren’t threatened the rest of the way.

Souley Boom had 18 points and Keonte Kennedy 11 for UTEP (4-4).

Now, the Jayhawks turn their attention to Saturday’s showdown with Missouri. The bitter rivals haven’t played a regular-season game since the Tigers bolted for the SEC nearly a decade ago.

NO. 10 KENTUCKY 76, SOUTHERN 64

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Oscar Tshiebwe scored 18 of his 23 points after halftime despite being in foul trouble, TyTy Washington Jr. added 14 points and both Wildcats keyed small runs to help Kentucky top Southern for its seventh consecutive victory.

Jayden Saddler had 18 points, Brion Whitley added 14 points and Tyrone Lyons 12 for Southern (3-6), which dropped its second consecutive game.

Kentucky (7-1) was playing for the first time in eight days. Tshiebwe ended up with 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double – the most in the nation this season.

NO. 12 ARKANSAS 86, CHARLOTTE 66

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – J.D. Notae recorded his first career double-double and Arkansas rolled over Charlotte.

Notae finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds as the Razorbacks (9-0) took control of the game in the first half and never let up.

Arkansas sophomore Jaylin Williams scored a career-high 15 points and added eight rebounds. Four players scored in double-figures for the Razorbacks.

Austin Butler led Charlotte (4-4) with 14 points and Jahmir Young finished with 10.

NO. 16 USC 80, EASTERN KENTUCKY 68

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Isaiah Mobley had a career-high 23 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 16 Southern California beat Eastern Kentucky 80-68 on Tuesday night.

The Trojans (9-0, 2-0 Pac-12) are off to their best start since 2016-17 when they opened 14-0.

Mobley hit a career-high five 3-pointers and his rebounds tied his career high. Drew Peterson added 15 points, Chevez Goodwin added 14 points and Max Agbonkpolo added 12 points for the Trojans.

The Colonels (5-5) dropped their fourth in a row. They were led by Braxton Beverly with 16 points. —

