Thatch scores 20 to lead Saint Louis over Mercer 75-58

ST. LOUIS (AP)Fred Thatch Jr. had 20 points as Saint Louis got past Mercer 75-58 on Saturday.

Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Saint Louis (4-1). Gibson Jimerson added 15 points. Yuri Collins had seven assists.

Jalen Johnson had 16 points for the Bears (1-3). Neftali Alvarez added 15 points and Felipe Haase had 13 points.

