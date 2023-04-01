Tyler, Texas (KETK)-The Azalea Orthopedics held their Girls and Boys All-star class on the campus of TJC at the Wagstaff Gym. The All-stars showed up for both games and even a three point and dunk contests. In the girls game the East beat the West 54-53 and in the boys the East beat the West 80-78 in overtime for the sweep.
