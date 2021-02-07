Brady still the king, takes down Mahomes for his 7th title

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts with Leonard Fournette #28 after a 27 yard touchdown run by Fournette in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Florida (KETK) – The teacher showed that he was still the master Sunday night as future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their second championship and an unbelievable 7th Super Bowl title for Brady.

At 43 years old, Brady is the oldest Super Bowl-winning quarterback in NFL history. He was also named Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time, also an NFL record. Brady finished 21-for-29 with 201 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bucs stifled the Chiefs all night, holding them without a touchdown for just the third time in Super Bowl history. The only previous times were the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VI (24-3 to the Dallas Cowboys) and the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LI (13-3 loss to New England Patriots).

The game started out slow with both teams exchanging punts in the first three possessions. The Chiefs struck first after a 49-yard field goal from Harrison Butker.

Tom Brady then threw back to his days in New England with a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski in the final minute of the first quarter to make it 7-3. The drive was kept alive by a holding penalty against the Chiefs that extended the drive.

After another punt by Kansas City, Tampa drove down to the Chiefs 1-yard-line, but were stuffed on fourth and goal.

Congratulations to the greatest of all time. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2021

In the second quarter, the Chiefs had several dropped passes that stifled drives. Later, the Bucs drive appeared to end after a Chiefs interception, but was called back after a controversial holding penalty call away from the play.

After another stop on third down, the Bucs connected on a 40-yard field goal, but a first down was granted after yet another Chiefs penalty, this time for offsides. The very next play, Brady connected to Gronkowski for a second time to extend the lead to 14-3.

The Chiefs offense finally showed signs of life and drove down into the Bucs red zone late in the half. After Mahomes had to throw away a third-down pass, Butker made his second field goal of the night to cut the deficit to 14-6.

More records, more Super Bowls 🏆@brgridiron pic.twitter.com/1S39kTpvvS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2021

Two more controversial pass interference penalties against the Chiefs put the ball on the 1-yard-line where Brady fired it to Antonio Brown in the closing seconds to make the score 21-6 at the half.

After a halftime performance from The Weeknd, the Chiefs started with another promising drive, but stalled out after getting into Buccaneer territory. Butker nailed his third field goal of the game, this time from 52 yards.

However, the Bucs lost no momentum from the first half. Brady led them to an easy drive that ended in a 27-yard touchdown run by Leonard Fournette to make the score 28-9.

The next big play came from the Bucs defense. A Mahomes pass downfield was deflected and intercepted by Antoine Winfield Jr. The Bucs ran more time off the clock and kicked another field goal to push the lead to 31-9.

The fourth quarter was filled with runs by the Bucs to run out the clock and Mahomes seemingly scrambling for his life every play due to constant pressure from the Tampa Bay defensive line.