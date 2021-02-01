Bringing the star off the field, into your house: a list of outlandish Patrick Mahomes merch

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Patrick Mahomes merchandise mania has taken over. Besides the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s official merch store, other companies have made products in the Whitehouse native’s likeness to suit every aspect of life.

From mugs to bibs, to dolls, to puzzles, if there is a surface to slap Mahomes’ face on, it is probably there.

At KETK, we’ve compiled a list of the every unique Mahomes products on the market:

The red bib with “Patrick is Mahomey” in gold lettering is perfect for Mahomes’ fans with growing families, or maybe when Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, have their baby girl. The bib is being sold for $9.90 from Raygun.

The plush doll of Mahomes, sold for $8.99 on Hallmark.com, has a headband sporting his signature ‘do, and a bright red Chiefs jersey.

The Funko Pop figurine costs $23 on Amazon.

The vinyl figurine is perfect for kids and for any sports collector, given that Funko has other NFL figurines available.

The 550-piece puzzle, for $19.99 from Hallmark, is perfect for staying in on a rainy day catching up on Mahomes content or a perfect time-killer during halftime.

On Etsy, you can find Mahomes memorablia and merchandise everywhere from wooden earrings of a silhouette of the quarterback’s face that cost $18.00 on.

To all that are Patrick Mahomes fans, welcome. The clever mat that reads “If you’re pizza, Amazon, or Patrick Mahomes we’re home”. The mat solidifies what people are in for when people enter a home. The doormat’s price starts at $55.30 on Etsy.

Next time you go to the nail salon, give them these nail wraps that are $7.22 on Etsy. The wraps will be perfect for those nail biting moments during the game.

Since people will already be on the couch or La-Z-Boy watching the big game, why not get cozy with a Mahomes blanket for $44.95 on Amazon.

Face masks in most places are mandatory to wear, instead of wearing a plain blue mask why not spend $6.37on Etsy to show support for Mahomes in public.

What’s that smell? It’s the smell of “gettin’ lit with Mahomies”. The wood wick candle that sells for $32.00 on Etsy is made from 16 ounce beer can glasses filled with alternating colors of red and gold. The candle has ginger, saffron, oak moss, and sandalwood nodes. The candle will burn for almost 95 hours. Once the candle is gone, the glass is perfect for using to fill with your favorite beverage.

The crocheted Mahomes beanie wig that sells for $40.00 on Etsy is perfect for dressing up. The hat is crocheted and the hair was added one strand at a time, with a Chief’s emblem that was hot glued on.

Like the earrings, jewelry is a subtle way to show support for a team. This Mahomes bracelet is customizable and is sold for a starting price of $11.00 on Etsy

The company Sweet Surprise made an exclusive Mahomes Cocoa bomb for $7.50 on Etsy. The bomb is made of Belgian chocolate filled with handmade salted caramel and vanilla marshmallows.

Get your Ma-Gnome ready for the game! According to Unbridled Designs, centuries ago Scandinavians believed gnomes protected homes from evil and that if you were good to them, they were good to you. The gnome starting at $25.00 on Etsy is ready to bring good luck to all Chiefs fans.

No matter what preferred beverage someone drinks, this hand-painted wine glass sold for $15.00 on Etsy is perfect for supporting Mahomes on game day.

This cookie cutter that is being sold for $5.00 on Etsy is perfect for making Patrick Mahomes shaped party favors.

Use this Mug Hat for $13.00 on Etsy to protect the Mahomes cocoa bomb drink. The Marshmallow mug is included with the crocheted Mahomes hat that imitates the Whitehouse native’s curly hair.

The wooden Christmas Ornament sold for $10.95 on Etsy is good perfect for the holidays or having up all year round.

Try HyVee’s Mahomes Magic Crunch frosted flakes $12.99 on Amazon. The cereal is a limited edition cereal and will be sold for a limited amount of time.