Department of Public Safety increases enforcement for the big game on Sunday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety will increase enforcement on the roads for the big game on Sunday starting at midnight.

The increase of DPS troopers is part of that nationwide CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative.

Troopers will be looking for looking for drivers who violate the law, including speeding, failing to wear a seat belt and driving under the influence.

DPS also offered safety tips on Super Bowl Sunday: