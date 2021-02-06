Department of Public Safety increases enforcement for the big game on Sunday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety will increase enforcement on the roads for the big game on Sunday starting at midnight.
The increase of DPS troopers is part of that nationwide CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative.
Troopers will be looking for looking for drivers who violate the law, including speeding, failing to wear a seat belt and driving under the influence.
DPS also offered safety tips on Super Bowl Sunday:
- Don’t drink and drive. If you plan to have alcohol outside of your home, designate a driver or take alternate transportation.
- Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped.
- Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
- Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
- Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. Also, if you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.
- If you can Steer It, Clear It. If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.
- Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
- Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas.