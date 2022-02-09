COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC Sports is offering NFL fans a day full of Super Bowl LVI coverage live from Los Angeles along with coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, creating what it calls “Super Gold Sunday,” on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

NBC Sports’ Feb. 13 Schedule on NBC:

8 a.m. 2022 Winter Olympics Noon Road to the Super Bowl 1 p.m. Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show 6:30 p.m. Super Bowl LVI 10:45 p.m. 2022 Winter Olympics Primetime Show Midnight Late Local News* 12:30 a.m. 2022 Winter Olympics Prime Plus Show

According to a network release, a “star-studded” commentating team will be part of NBC’s 20th Super Bowl broadcast. There will be a “record 27 hosts, analysts, and commentators” in locations across Los Angeles and at SoFi Stadium.

Starting at Noon, Super Bowl LVI coverage begins on NBC with “Road to the Super Bowl” produced by NFL Films.

From 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the “Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show” will bring fans five hours of live coverage from Los Angeles. The show will be hosted by Mike Tirico, who is doing double-duty anchoring the Olympic primetime show. Former Super Bowl champions Drew Brees, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison will also appear.

NBC Sports’ detailed plan includes having reporters stationed at Santa Monica Pier, AFC and NFC team hotels and the NFL Tailgate at SoFi Stadium.

The network will also provide coverage of “news surrounding Super Bowl LVI from on-location in Los Angeles” and take viewers on a “Super SoCal Adventure,” with “various landmarks throughout Los Angeles leading up to the game.”

At 6:30 p.m., the NFL’s championship game will kick off in SoFi Stadium, and the showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will be called by play-by-play announcer Al Michaels for the 11th time in his career. Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver turned broadcaster, Cris Collinsworth, will provide analysis for the game. Reporting on the sidelines will be Michele Tafoya and Kathryn Tappen. Rules analyst Terry McAulay will make his first Super Bowl appearance in this broadcast role after serving as an NFL referee in three previous Super Bowls.

The game’s halftime show will begin just after 8 p.m. There will be an unprecedented five headliners this year including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

Scheduled to start at 10:15 p.m. will be postgame coverage when the Lombardi Trophy is awarded to the game’s champions.

Super Bowl LVI will also be available for fans to stream live.