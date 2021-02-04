Texas parents among most likely to let their kids skip homework to watch Super Bowl

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 31: An aerial view of Raymond James Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LV on January 31, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A survey has found that Texas parents are among the most likely to let their kids skip out on homework to watch the Super Bowl.

Last year, the homework help and online learning website Brainly surveyed 1,000 U.S. parents with kids enrolled in K-12. This year, they did the same.

The five states where parents are most likely to let their kids skip homework during the big game are Missouri, Florida, Kansas, Texas and Alabama. Notably, both Kansas and Florida are included as the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Texas is on the list for both 2021 and 2020, both years Whitehouse native and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made it to the Super Bowl.

Parenting expert at Brainly Patrick Quinn said that the Super Bowl is such a big American event that it is almost an official holiday.

“Though America sees Super Bowl Sunday as a day where work stands still, students have to return to school the following Monday, and assignments are still due,” Quinn said. “It’s good for students to prioritize homework this weekend so they can enjoy the game on Sunday.”

In addition, 75% of parents said in 2021 that they will let their children stay up later than normal to watch the Super Bowl, which is a 10% increase over last year.

In 2020, 45% of parents said they were worried about the Super Bowl having adverse effects on their child’s school routine the following day. In 2021, the number decreased to only 35%.