SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Chapel Hill Bulldogs are off to the regional semifinals after beating Paris 2-1 last Friday night.

“It means a lot to me because I want to make it to state, and at least to the state semi-finals, you know. It’s going to mean a lot to me because I really love soccer and enjoy playing,” says Senior Aram Mijares.

“I’m excited its been hard, and I’m just really excited,” adds Senior Xzavier Campa.

“I’m really excited, I’m really proud of the guys and how far we’ve came,” tells Senior Juan Carlos Martinez.

This will be the Bulldogs first trip to the regional tournament in 5 years.

“It’s been a little drought since then, you know Covid took a tough one that season to get a chance to go play. I’m really excited that these guys are getting the opportunity,” explains Head Coach Nathan Carroll.

Coach Nathan Carroll says the journey has been a tough one since the bulldogs started the season off with some adversity.

“So we took our lumps early, lost a few games there but got really good competition. I think (we) hit our strides through district and peaked and got a lot of those injured guys back at the right time. Our focus is amazing, and I’m excited to see what happens.

Players know, if they want to be successful and make it to state, they will have to have focus and be dedicated.

“Whoever wants it more and is hungry to win is going to win and may the best team win,” tells Martinez.

“One of the main things he tells us is that this can be our last 80 minutes and that pushes us to practice harder and do better,” declares Campa.

But the Bulldogs love the support they have received throughout the season.



“It’s helped out a lot, I feel like it motivates us and it pushes us more. It’s good to see them out here more fans,” exclaims Campa.

“I love how they come out and support us because in previous years we didn’t have that much people and now we do. It makes me feel good, and it helps us feel good and it motivates us even more to try harder during the games,” smiles Mijares.

The Bulldogs take on the Community Braves Friday April 8 at 1:30pm in Tyler.