ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – We had 3 out of 4 East Texas teams bring home a state title in Arlington this week. Among them are the Gilmer Buckeyes who have been tested, time and time again, and now, they’ve got the hardware to prove it.

“All I can say at this point is I could not be more proud of these young men. It’s not like adversity makes you great, adversity gives you the opportunity and then people have to make that choice, and these guys did that,” said head coach Alan Metzel.

“We knew all the hard work was put into the weight room, we knew what we had to do, we knew we had to prove everyone wrong,” said senior Will Henderson. “Everybody was doubting us and we just came out and did the work, and we trust in each other and do our job and don’t worry about anyone else and just do our job.”

Coach Metzel is the first coach not named Jeff Taylor to bring a football title to Gilmer, and all he could think of was his players and community.

“The community won and to me, we enjoy it the most when you share it. You know, and so I just wanted to look at them and just tell them, thank you,” added Metzel.

“You know, what a great life experience. They’ll never be the same, they’ll talk about this year, the season, these playoffs, that game, that environment. You know, they’ll be my age and they’ll still be talking about that day, and I’m excited about that even more. I’m excited that they got to learn. You just go to work and things aren’t going well. You just keep battling and that will transfer over to your life and those guys are going to be difference-makers,” Metzel continued.

“He means a lot because I feel like he carried us through the season, talking to us and just keeping us uplifted,” said senior Ta’Erick Tate.

In the final seconds of the 4th quarter, they leaned on their tough-as-nails, running back, Will Henderson, who was once again, Gilmer’s closer. He ended the game with 227 yards and a touchdown.

“It was one of those where he was going to get tired and we just had to go, hey, Will, we’ll just have to get over that tomorrow. You got to go get this and he did. You know, he went and got the first downs that we had to have to finish out that game. And that’s the, that’s the heart of a champion right there,” declared coach Metzel.

“I’m not trying to be cocky but I do that a lot. So I’m just like, I’m trying to do this for my teammates. I just had to go out there and do what I do and they trusted me with the ball and I showed them why,” explained Henderson.

“Will is a dog, simple. He’s a dog. He put us on his back tonight and that last run, it was crazy. I don’t know how he got the first. He’s a dog,” said junior Brenden Webb.

When the final seconds ticked off, the players and coaches wanted the community of Gilmer to know they did it for the Buckeye Nation

“It means a lot. A lot happened this season and our community came and talked together and they kind of pushed us here and we just had to get it for them,” added Webb.

“I wanted to celebrate with them. I wanted them to know that Gilmer’s town won today. You know, it’s not just about a group of kids or this or that, our band won and our cheerleaders won our drill team won and the community won,” concluded Metzel.