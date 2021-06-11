The coronavirus-delayed European Championship has started with Italy playing Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It began like any other night on Austin's world-famous 6th Street: music blaring as partygoers crowded the sidewalks and bars — then the gunshots sounded.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning at 400 E. 6th Street, near Trinity Street, where at least 13 people were injured after a suspect opened fire in the heart of Austin's entertainment district.