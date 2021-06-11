The coronavirus-delayed European Championship has started with Italy playing Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ROME (AP)The coronavirus-delayed European Championship has started with Italy playing Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51