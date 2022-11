LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KETK)- The Harmony Eagles were in a battle with the always tough West Rusk Raiders but they jumped out to an early lead. It was a back and forth game throughout where the Eagles converted time and time again when it mattered most.

Harmony wins this one 38-35 and advances to the 4th round for the first time in program history. Head Coach Jeremy Jenkins couldnt be more proud of his guys.