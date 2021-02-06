The Latest: 3-time world champ cyclist Sagan tests positive

By The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Three-time world champion cyclist Peter Sagan has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 31-year-old Slovakian said he and two Bora-Hansgrohe teammates – including his brother Juraj – all tested positive for COVID-19 on Gran Canaria.

Sagan said on his Instagram account that they are ”feeling well” and are isolating on the Spanish island.

The results came from PCR tests conducted as they prepared to travel home.

Sagan last year won stages in all three Grand Tours: the Tour de France, Spanish Vuelta, and Giro d’Italia.

