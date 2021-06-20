The Latest: Tree trouble hurts Hughes at U.S. Open

SAN DIEGO (AP)The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):

Tree trouble has put a dent in Mackenzie Hughes’ U.S. Open chances.

Trailing leader Luis Oosthuizen by two shots, Hughes pulled his tee shot left into a tree left of the par-3 11th hole.

It never came down.

After consulting with a rules official, Hughes took a drop and hit the ball onto the green. He two putted for double bogey, dropping him to 4 under.

Oosthuizen, who had a two-shot lead, bogeyed the same hole after flaring a shot to the right. He’s at 5 under, one ahead of Jon Rahm.

Finally, some separation at the U.S. Open.

Louis Oosthuizen and Bryson DeChambeau were tied for the lead at Torrey Pines when it changed quickly. DeChambeau missed his tee shot well to the right on the par-3 11th and made bogey. That ended his streak of 30 consecutive holes at par or better.

Behind him, Oosthuizen poured in a 30-foot birdie putt at No. 10 to reach 6 under. That gave him a two-shot lead.

Collin Morikawa was part of that chasing pack until he chopped up the 13th hole. From 50 yards short of the green playing his fourth shot, Morikawa hit it over the green and made a double bogey to fall four shots behind.

Reigning champion Bryson DeChambeau and Luis Oosthuizen share the U.S. Open lead as the contenders have turned to the back nine at Torrey Pines.

DeChambeau moved into the lead at 5 under by nearly acing the par-3 eighth hole. Ooosthuizen, one of the overnight leaders, joined him on a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-5 10th.

They’ve got several big-name players lurking right behind.

Major champions Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa are one back. Jon Rahm and Mackenzie Hughes also are at 4 under.

Get ready for a wild ride to the finish in the final round of the U.S. Open.

Four players are tied for the lead at 4 under and six more are a shot back.

The leaders include major champions Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Luis Oosthuizen. They’re joined by Russell Henley after he bogeyed the long par-4 sixth hole.

The group at 3 under includes two-time U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm.

Jon Rahm is making an early move as the final group has teed off at the U.S. Open.

Rahm opened the final round at Torrey Pines with consecutive birdies, hitting his approach to 3 feet on the par-4 second hole. That moved him to 4 under, one off the lead.

Mackenzie Hughes, Luis Oosthuizen and Russell Henley held the overnight lead at 5 under. Henley bogeyed the opening hole to drop back.

Justin Thomas had consecutive birdies at Nos. 4 and 5 to move to 2 under, join Xander Schauffele, who birdied No. 1.

Collin Morikawa also birdied the second hole to move to 2 under.

Phil Mickelson now has played 30 times in the U.S. Open and he only has a silver medal – six of them – to show for it.

His week at Torrey Pines ended with a 40 on the back nine for a closing 75, putting him at 11-over 295 for the week. Since the last of his six runner-up finishes at Merion in 2013, he has either missed the cut or finished over par in the U.S. Open.

At least he gets more chances. By winning the PGA Championship last month, the 51-year-old Mickelson is exempt from qualifying for the U.S. Open through 2025.

The leading groups are still just under two hours away from teeing off. No one has broken par among the 11 players who have finished. Patrick Reed and Hideki Matsuyama are finishing up their rounds and both appear headed for sub-70 scores.

Mackenzie Hughes and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for the lead and in the final group. Russell Henley also is tied. He plays with Rory McIlroy in the penultimate group.

