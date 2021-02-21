The Latest: Foss-Solevåg says winning 2 golds “is a dream”

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Austria (AP)The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Sebastian Foss-Solevag says winning two gold medals at the skiing world championships ”is a dream.”

The Norwegian skier won the men’s slalom after triumphing in the team event four days ago.

Norway arrived at the worlds with many racers missing because of injuries.

Foss-Solevag says ”with a small team we have two medals. That’s very good.”

2:10 p.m.

Sebastian Foss-Solevag won gold in the men’s slalom at the world championships.

The Norwegian beat Adrian Pertl by 0.21 seconds. The Austrian led the race after the first run.

World Cup slalom champion Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway finished 0.46 behind in third.

Foss-Solevag became the first slalom world champion from Norway since Tom Stiansen won the title in 1997.

The race was the last event of the worlds.

10:45 a.m.

Austrian skier Adrian Pertl led the men’s slalom at the world championships after the top 30 skiers completed their first runs.

Pertl was 0.14 seconds faster than Alex Vinatzer of Italy. Sebastian Foss-Solevag of Norway was 0.16 behind in third.

World Cup slalom champion Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway had to make up 0.38 in the final run.

Lower-ranked skiers in the 100-athlete field were still coming down the course.

