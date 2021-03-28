The Latest: COVID forces postponement of FCS game at Wagner

By The Associated Press

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Northeast Conference football game on Sunday between Wagner and Sacred Heart was postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results among Wagner’s Tier 1 personnel.

Wagner has paused all team-related activities. Conference officials said the school on New York’s Staten Island was unable to meet the NEC’s minimum roster requirements due to contact tracing.

Whether the game will be rescheduled has not been decided.

The Seahawks, who also had their season opener at Merrimack postponed, are 0-2.

