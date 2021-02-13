The Latest: ACC postpones Va Tech-North Carolina for Tuesday

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Atlantic Coast Conference says Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between No. 18 Virginia Tech and North Carolina has been postponed.

The league announced the postponement Saturday, citing a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Hokies program. The Hokies were set to visit the Tar Heels, who have played only six home games this year and have had three home games postponed.

The University of Maine men’s basketball team has opted out of the remainder of the season. The team had not been cleared for practice or competition since Jan. 17.

University President Joan Ferrini-Mundy and athletic director Ken Ralph supported the decision.

The Black Bears played nine games this season, going 2-7, 2-6 in America East.

”For the last several months, our athletic administrators, especially director of athletics Ken Ralph, and our training staff, especially Ryan Taylor and Bryan Schopieray, have all worked tirelessly to give us the opportunity to compete,” coach Richard Barron said. ”In addition, many others on our campus from team physicians to our Emergency Operations Center members have also worked very hard to allow for us to play.

”I want to thank everyone for their efforts. Despite the outcome, those efforts were worth it and gave us a chance to pursue our passion. We are all grateful.”

Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi is eligible to resume all team activities after being placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list Thursday.

The team said Saturday he has met all requirements. A player on the protocol list does not necessarily have the coronavirus.

Following medical clearance, Puljujarvi returned to Edmonton alone by charter plane. He is to be on the ice for practice Sunday.

Puljujarvi has three goals and two points in 15 games this season.

Cross-country World Cup races in the Czech Republic planned for next weekend have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement comes after Germany decided to temporarily reinstate border controls and impose entry restrictions for anyone traveling from the Czech Republic. The measure becomes effective on Sunday.

Germany designated the Czech Republic a ”mutation area” due to its high number of variant coronavirus cases.

Germany also organizes the Nordic world ski championships, from Feb. 24 to March 7 in Oberstdorf. The travel restrictions mean that skiers arriving in Germany from the Czech Republic would have to quarantine for 5-10 days and would miss some world championship races, if not all.

”We understand that to participate in the world championship is a priority for all teams,” organizers of the Feb 20-21 races in the Czech town of Nove Mesto said on Saturday.

