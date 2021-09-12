The Latest: Stosur, Zhang top Gauff-McNally in doubles final

NEW YORK (AP)The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai won their second Grand Slam women’s doubles title together and denied Coco Gauff and Caty McNally their first with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory.

The No. 14 seeds added the U.S. Open title to the Australian Open they won in 2019.

Gauff and McNally, seeded 11th, were hoping to join 18-year-old singles champion Emma Raducanu as teenage titlists at the U.S. Open.

But the veterans were a little too good, with Stosur adding this doubles title to the one she won in Flushing Meadows in 2005, and the singles title she earned by beating Serena Williams in 2011.

2:35 p.m.

Diede de Groot has completed the first Golden Slam in wheelchair tennis.

De Groot beat Yui Jamiji of Japan 6-3, 6-2 to win the U.S. Open wheelchair women’s singles title.

The No. 1 seed from the Netherlands added that title to her victories this year at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, along with the gold medal she won earlier this month in the Paralympics.

She is the first tennis player to win all four major titles plus a gold medal in the same year since Steffi Graf in 1988.

Dylan Alcott of Australia was trying to duplicate the feat on the men’s side later Sunday.

12:40 p.m.

Novak Djokovic is playing in the U.S. Open final for the ninth time and has never had more at stake.

The top-ranked player will complete a calendar-year Grand Slam and collect a men’s-record 21st major title with a victory over No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic beat Medvedev in the Australian Open final, then won the French Open and Wimbledon. He is trying to become the first man to win all four Grand Slams in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.

If he does, Djokovic will break a tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most major titles among men.

Djokovic is 3-5 in the U.S. Open final. His nine appearances are the most in the professional era, dating to 1968.

Medvedev is trying to win his first Grand Slam title, having lost to Nadal in the 2019 U.S. Open final in his first attempt.

Also Sunday, American teenagers Coco Gauff and Caty McNally will try to win their first Grand Slam doubles title against the team of Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai.

