The Latest: 1966 World Cup final to be aired in color

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

—

England fans can get ready for Sunday’s European Championship final by watching a rerun of their national team’s greatest victory.

It comes with a twist.

The 1966 World Cup final that England won over Germany 4-2 in extra time will be shown on Channel 4 on Saturday in color. Channel 4 says that has never been done before.

The broadcaster says the original black-and-white footage has been ”restored and colorised” by a production company working with specialists in New Zealand, India, London and the United States.

England will face Italy on Sunday in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.

—

UEFA has charged the English Football Association with three offenses from its European Championship semifinal win over Denmark.

The disciplinary cases were opened over the use of a laser pointer by fans, fireworks being set off and for disturbing the Danish national anthem.

England won the Euro 2020 match 2-1 in extra time at Wembley Stadium.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports