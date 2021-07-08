The Latest: 1966 World Cup final to be aired in color

by: By The Associated Press

Posted:

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

England fans can get ready for Sunday’s European Championship final by watching a rerun of their national team’s greatest victory.

It comes with a twist.

The 1966 World Cup final that England won over Germany 4-2 in extra time will be shown on Channel 4 on Saturday in color. Channel 4 says that has never been done before.

The broadcaster says the original black-and-white footage has been ”restored and colorised” by a production company working with specialists in New Zealand, India, London and the United States.

England will face Italy on Sunday in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.

UEFA has charged the English Football Association with three offenses from its European Championship semifinal win over Denmark.

The disciplinary cases were opened over the use of a laser pointer by fans, fireworks being set off and for disturbing the Danish national anthem.

England won the Euro 2020 match 2-1 in extra time at Wembley Stadium.

