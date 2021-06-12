The Latest: French pair wins men’s doubles at Roland Garros

PARIS (AP)The Latest on French Open (all times local):

8:35 p.m.

French pair Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert have won the French Open doubles title for the second time.

Mahut and Herbert have won all four Grand Slam tournaments together.

They defeated Alexander Bublik and Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-4 in the final.

The French teammates won their first title in Paris in 2018. They’ve become the first all-French team to win twice at the clay-court major since World War II.

7:30 p.m.

French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova sat down with her brother – who doubles as her coach these days – for a coffee shortly before a clay-court tuneup tournament began last month.

She was 29, the trip to Roland Garros would mark her 52nd appearance at a major, and she never had been past the quarterfinals.

”He told me, `I got you. I really believe in you. I think you can do well this year,”’ she recounted on Saturday. ”I said, `Yeah, I also believe in me. But I feel like I need more time. I’m not fit enough yet.”’

And then what happened? The Russian reached the semifinals of that event on clay in Madrid, then made a real breakthrough at the French Open.

Pavlyuchenkova had been 0-6 in major quarterfinals until finally getting past that stage in Paris.

And then came her debut in a Grand Slam final, which ended with a 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 loss to Barbora Krejcikova. Pavlyuchenkova was hampered by a left leg issue that she said had been bothering her since a victory over No. 3 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the third round.

”I believe in my game. I believe in me. I know I’m a fighter,” Pavlyuchenkova said. ”What else do you need, basically?”

5:20 p.m.

Barbora Krejcikova paid tribute to her late coach Jana Novotna after winning the French Open title.

The unseeded Czech player defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 to claim her first Grand Slam title.

During her on-court speech, Krejcikova said Novotna is ”looking after me. It’s just amazing that I had the chance to meet her. She was such an inspiration for me.”

Novotna, a former Wimbledon champion, died of cancer in 2017.

Krejcikova became the first Czech woman to win Roland Garros since Hana Mandlikova in 1981.

She’s also bidding to become the first woman to win both in doubles and singles at the French Open since Mary Pierce in 2000. She and Katerina Siniakova have advanced to Sunday’s final.

5:10 p.m.

Barbora Krejcikova has won the French Open.

The unseeded Czech player defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the final. It’s her first Grand Slam title.

The 25-year-old Krejcikova was making just her fifth main draw appearance at a Grand Slam.

She was outside the top 100 a year ago and saved a match point in her three-hour semifinal in Paris.

4:26 p.m.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has leveled the French Open final at one set apiece.

She won the second set 6-2 after unseeded Barbora Krejcikova took the first 6-1.

Pavlyuchenkova was down a break point in the first game of the second set but held for the first time to start a 3-game run.

The 31st-seeded Russian played more aggressively and produced a series of spectacular winners that put Krejcikova on the back foot.

She broke again for a 5-1 lead then dropped her serve.

After receiving treatment on her back at the changeover, she returned to the court with her left thigh strapped and broke again with a backhand winner.

4:25 p.m.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova asked for a medical timeout in the second set of the French Open final.

She lost the opening set 6-1 against Barbora Krejcikova but fought back to move up 5-2 in the second.

Pavlyuchenkova then asked for a break and a trainer was called on to the court. She laid face down on the clay court and received treatment on her back, then had her upper left thigh strapped.

3:45 p.m.

Unseeded Barbora Krejcikova is one set away from the French Open title.

After dropping her serve immediately, Krejcikova quickly recovered to reel off six straight games against 31st-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Krejcikova won the opening set 6-1 in 31 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Both women are playing in their first Grand Slam final.

Krejcikova dictated play from the baseline and mixed in drop shots with sharp groundstrokes.

3:20 p.m.

Linda Noskova won the French Open girls’ trophy to become the first female Czech player since Hana Mandlikova to claim a singles title at Roland Garros.

She beat Erika Andreeva of Russia 7-6 (3), 6-3 in a battle of 16-year-olds.

Noskova won her first two titles on the second-tier ITF Tour earlier this year and has already played 17 professional tournaments.

Mandlikova won the junior title at the French Open in 1978 and the women’s title in 1981.

3:10 p.m.

Barbora Krejcikova has dropped her serve immediately as the women’s French Open final got underway in Paris.

The unseeded Czech player is up against 31st-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia. Both are playing in their first Grand Slam final.

2:30 p.m.

Martina Navratilova will present the French Open trophy to the winner of the women’s final.

The former top-ranked Navratilova won Roland Garros twice in singles, in 1982 and 1984, and lost four times in the final. She also won the doubles title seven times.

The women’s final pits unseeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic against 31st-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia. Both are playing in their first Grand Slam final.

Pavlyuchenkova is taking part in her 52nd Grand Slam tournament. That is the most appearances at majors for any woman in the professional era before reaching the final of one.

Krejcikova is playing in only her fifth singles main draw at any major tournament.

2 p.m.

Luca Van Assche gave France hope that there’s light at the end of the tunnel by winning the boys’ title at Roland Garros.

The 17-year-old Van Assche defeated compatriot Arthur Fils 6-4, 6-2 in the final.

France started the main draw with 18 men but none made it past the second round for the country’s worst collective result in the professional era.

The French juniors fared better with four making it to the semifinals for the first time in the tournament’s history.

The last Frenchman to win the men’s singles title at Roland Garros is Yannick Noah in 1983.

