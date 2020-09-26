The Latest: Georgia Tech-Syracuse delayed by virus testing

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The start of the Georgia Tech-Syracuse football game at the Carrier Dome was delayed to confirm negative COVID-19 test results, Syracuse University officials said.

Three Syracuse players were re-tested for COVID-19 and the negative tests were confirmed, officials said.

The game is the home opener for the Orange in the refurbished Dome.

