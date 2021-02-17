The Latest: Brazil basketball team denied entry to Colombia

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

—

FIBA has changed this weekend’s AmeriCup qualifying schedule because two national teams could not reach their destinations.

Brazil was to play in Cali, Colombia. FIBA said the team was denied entry to that country ”due to restrictions imposed by the national health authorities.” Brazil was scheduled to play Panama and Paraguay this weekend.

Cuba was to play in San Juan, Puerto Rico. No reason was given for why the Cubans did not make it. Cuba was to play three games – two against Canada and one against the Dominican Republic.

The events in Colombia and Puerto Rico are being staged in bubbles, with no outside guests including fans and media permitted, because of the protocols put in place to play during a pandemic.

—

There are three more men’s basketball postponements in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The league said Wednesday that No. 18 Virginia Tech’s trip to No. 16 Florida State as well as Clemson’s visit to Pittsburgh scheduled for Saturday have been postponed. Additionally, North Carolina’s game at Boston College next Tuesday is also postponed.

The postponements come amid positive COVID-19 tests, quarantining and contact tracing for Virginia Tech, Clemson and Boston College.

The league has revised its schedule to have Florida State visit Pitt on Saturday.

Earlier Wednesday, the league said Syracuse’s game at Louisville for that night was off due to issues within the Cardinals program. It marked the fifth postponement in six games for Louisville, which hasn’t played since Feb. 1.

North Carolina has had three league home games postponed, including a scheduled visit from Virginia Tech on Tuesday. The Tar Heels added a nonconference game against Northeastern for Wednesday night, but they’re scheduled to host Louisville on Saturday.

—

The Nebraska-Illinois football game scheduled for August in Ireland has been called off because of the pandemic.

The game will be played Aug. 28 in Champaign, Illinois, instead.

Officials said the decision was made after consultations with the Irish government, medical experts and the administrative staffs at the schools.

The teams had been set to play in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Game organizers said they hope Illinois and Nebraska can play in Ireland in the future.

—

Two Arizona Diamondbacks players have tested positive for COVID-19 and didn’t start practice with the team’s pitchers and catchers on Wednesday.

Manager Torey Lovullo said veteran catcher Stephen Vogt received a positive result during intake testing and would miss at least the next 10 days. Pitching prospect Luis Frias tested positive a few days earlier and also didn’t practice.

This is Vogt’s second season with the Diamondbacks. He hit .167 with one homer last year in 72 at-bats.

—

Louisville’s basketball game against Syracuse has been postponed following a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cardinals’ program.

Wednesday’s postponement is Louisville’s fifth in six games, including both scheduled meetings against the Orange. The Cardinals haven’t played since beating Georgia Tech on Feb. 1 and have had six Atlantic Coast Conference games postponed this season because of COVID-19 issues.

Louisville coach Chris Mack returned to practice on Tuesday after testing positive last week and experiencing mild symptoms. A day earlier, assistant coach Dino Gaudio revealed in an ACC coaches conference call that the Cardinals would be without two scholarship players and a walk-on against Syracuse following positive tests.

—

Keeneland’s spring meet will allow a limited number of spectators and limit access for race participants, sponsors, box holders and Club members.

The historic horse track in Kentucky’s bluegrass country canceled last year’s spring meet just after the pandemic began and held a special five-day summer meet in July without spectators. Keeneland’s fall meet and the season-ending Breeders’ Cup World Championships also went off without spectators.

A limited number of pre-sold ticket packages including dining, reserved seating and general admission will be available for the meet that runs from April 2-23, highlighted by the Blue Grass and Ashland stakes races on opening weekend. Those marquee events award points toward the 147th Kentucky Oaks for fillies on April 30 and Kentucky Derby on May 1.

—

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports