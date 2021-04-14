The Latest: NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace urging COVID vaccinations

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports across the world:

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is partnering with Novant Health to address the hesitancy to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR, received his COVID vaccine on Tuesday at his race team’s shop in North Carolina. He says it’s important to learn about the vaccine and for him to do his part. He’s encouraging others to get their shot ”and help get us all safely back to normal.”

There are significant hesitancy rates across communities, particularly among minority populations. Novant Health says its vaccination rate for Asian and Black patients at a community event is three times that of the general North Carolina vaccination rate.

Wallace’s racing team 23XI Racing is co-owned by Michael Jordan and Cup driver Denny Hamlin.

Creighton and San Jose State will play a three-game baseball series in Omaha, Nebraska, this weekend after their conference opponents canceled games because of positive COVID-19 tests.

Creighton was supposed to play Connecticut at home, and San Jose State was scheduled to host UNLV.

San Jose State has played only eight games. A spate of COVID-19 cases inside the Spartans’ athletic program led to the baseball team having its first 12 games called off, and last week’s series at New Mexico was canceled because the Lobos had COVID-19 issues.

Creighton has had seven home nonconference games canceled because of COVID-19 — three against South Dakota State and four against Sacramento State.

