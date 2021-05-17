The Latest: Astros to allow 100% capacity starting May 25

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

—

The Houston Astros will permit 100% attendance for games at Minute Maid Park starting May 25.

The capacity will remain at full capacity for the rest of the season, the team said Monday.

The Astros will not require masks for fans who are fully vaccinated. The team said fans who aren’t fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear them, and the club will make them available to fans as they enter the stadium.

—

The Boston Red Sox will be allowed to fill Fenway Park to capacity as of Memorial Day weekend. They would be one of the first teams in major league baseball to play to a full house.

If still alive in the NHL and NBA playoffs, the Boston Bruins and Celtics would also be able to play to full capacity as of May 29, when Massachusetts lifts all remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

The Texas Rangers played to 100% capacity for opening day, and the Atlanta Braves on May 7 were the first baseball team to go to full capacity full-time. The Diamondbacks, Nationals, Twins, Phillies and Brewers have also announced plans to go to full capacity.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday that the state is on track to meeting its goal of vaccinating 4.1 million of the state’s 7 million residents by the first week of June. The state’s face-covering order will also be rescinded on May 29 for most settings, Baker said.

Baker said 75% of adults in Massachusetts have already received at least one dose, with 3.2 million fully vaccinated. New cases in the state have dropped by 89% since January 8.

—

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that starting May 22 the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets will have fully vaccinated fan sections.

The change will increase capacity at their NBA home playoff games at Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center. More than half the seats in each arena will be used for fully vaccinated fan sections. The Garden seats nearly 21,000 for basketball and Barclays Center just under 18,000.

Individuals seated in those sections will have to show proof they’ve been fully vaccinated. Young adults and children under age 12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, and those under age 16 who have not yet been vaccinated, may be seated with a vaccinated adult in a fully vaccinated section as long as they’ve received a recent negative COVID-19 test result.

Appropriate social distancing, masks and other applicable health protocols will still apply throughout the arenas.

—

The Memphis Grizzlies are expanding capacity to 40%, or approximately 7,000 fans before hosting the San Antonio Spurs in a play-in game Wednesday night.

The Grizzlies announced the expanded capacity Monday after consulting with the Shelby County Health Department and the NBA league office. That’s a bump up from 20% the Grizzlies had in the regular season. Tickets for the play-in game go on sale Tuesday.

Mask and social distancing still will be required inside FedExForum.

—

The New York Road Runners announced Monday that the 50th running of the New York City Marathon will be staged on Nov. 7.

NYRR says a modified field size of 33,000 runners was determined after consulting with state and city officials.

Race director Ted Metellus says the return of the race after a one-year hiatus ”will showcase our great city’s strength, inspiration, and determination.”

The race was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Runners registered for last year’s marathon were provided the option to receive a full refund of their entry fee or a guaranteed complimentary entry for the 2021, 2022, or 2023 New York City Marathon. This year’s race will accommodate all runners who chose to run in 2021.

Among the more than 30,000 runners who were registered prior to the cancellation last year, NYRR said 54% chose to run this year.

In order to prioritize the 2020 marathon runners who were already guaranteed entry, a drawing will not be held for this year’s marathon. Registration for runners with guaranteed entry will begin June 8 and last for one week.

NYRR’s guidelines for the marathon will include social distancing, elimination of touchpoints, enhanced health and safety protocols, and testing and tracing. Runners should be prepared to provide a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of a complete vaccination series prior to running.

The fourth annual Virtual New York City Marathon will also return, in October. Registration for that race opens on June 10. Last year, 16,031 runners finished the virtual race.

—

