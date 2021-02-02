The Latest: NFL: No positive player tests from Jan. 24-30

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The NFL had zero confirmed positive tests among players and one new confirmed positive among other personnel in its latest round of COVID-19 testing from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted to access club facilities, or to have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.

From Aug. 1 through Jan. 30 the league has conducted approximately 957,400 tests to players and personnel. During that time, 262 players and 463 other personnel were confirmed positive cases.

The NHL has postponed Tuesday’s game between the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders because of travel and weather-related concerns linked to coronavirus protocols.

The snowstorm that hit the East Coast postponed the Sabres’ flight until game day, which altered COVID-19 testing and contact tracing and led to the postponement.

The Sabres played two games this past weekend against the New Jersey Devils, who were shut down through at least Saturday with 10 players on the league’s COVID protocols list.

