The Latest: Oklahoma State-Oklahoma basketball game reset

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Oklahoma State says its home men’s basketball game against Oklahoma, originally scheduled for Jan. 16 in Stillwater, has been reset for Feb. 25.

The game was postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Oklahoma State program, according to Oklahoma State officials.

The teams also are scheduled to meet Feb. 27 in Norman.

