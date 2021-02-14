The Latest: Kriechmayr ‘proud’ to repeat Bode Miller’s feat

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP)The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

—

1:15 p.m.

Vincent Kriechmayr says he is ”proud” to have won gold in both the downhill and super-G at the world championships.

The Austrian is only the third men to complete the so-called speed double at a worlds after Hermann Maier did it in 1999 and Bode Miller in 2005.

Kriechmayr says ”Hermann Maier is an Austrian legend and Bode Miller is a legend too.”

The Austrian says ”it was a really special race today with bib No. 1 and it wasn’t so easy.”

—

12:50 p.m.

Vincent Kriechmayr won the men’s downhill for his second gold medal at the world championships.

The Austrian beat Andreas Sander of Germany by one-hundredth of a second.

Beat Feuz of Switzerland was 0.18 behind and win bronze.

Kriechmayr also won gold in super-G three days ago.

He is only the third man to win both speed races at a worlds and the first since Bode Miller achieved the feat in 2005.

Home favorite Dominik Paris shared fourth place with Swiss skier Marco Odermatt.

Defending world champion Kjetil Jansrud finished eighth.

—

12:15 p.m.

Vincent Kriechmayr is leading the men’s downhill at the world championships after the top 30 racers have completed their runs.

The Austrian was one-hundredth of a second faster than Andreas Sander of Germany.

Beat Feuz of Switzerland is 0.18 behind in third.

Kriechmayr won gold in Thursday’s super-G and could become the first man to win both speed races at worlds since Bode Miller achieved the feat in 2005.

Lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the course.

—

9:15 a.m.

Dominik Paris is poised to earn host nation Italy its first medal of the skiing world championships in the men’s downhill.

Paris was fastest in both training sessions on the Vertigine course over the last two days.

Vincent Kriechmayr is set to open the race at 11 a.m. as the Austrian chases his second medal after winning gold in Thursday’s super-G.

Other medal contenders for the downhill include Beat Feuz and Matthias Mayer.

Overall World Cup champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is out for the season with a knee injury.

—

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports